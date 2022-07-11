Energi Price Tops $0.45 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. In the last seven days, Energi has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $24.56 million and $176,957.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00002216 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00089437 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000571 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00016635 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00248777 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00044027 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00008551 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 54,044,002 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

