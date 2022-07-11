Energy Web Token (EWT) Hits Market Cap of $72.27 Million

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 11th. Energy Web Token has a total market cap of $72.27 million and $594,498.00 worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energy Web Token coin can currently be purchased for about $2.40 or 0.00011776 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Energy Web Token has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Energy Web Token Profile

Energy Web Token launched on June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org . Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energy Web Token’s official message board is medium.com/energy-web-insights . The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

