EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Position Reduced by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,032 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 13,178 shares during the period. EOG Resources makes up about 2.5% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources to $164.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.81.

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.45. 31,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,675,664. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $147.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.69.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

