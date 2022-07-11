EOS Force (EOSC) Reaches Market Cap of $3.68 Million

EOS Force (EOSC) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. In the last week, EOS Force has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. EOS Force has a total market cap of $3.68 million and approximately $156,869.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS Force coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00091030 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016860 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.13 or 0.00248692 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00044648 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008540 BTC.

About EOS Force

EOS Force (CRYPTO:EOSC) uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce . The official website for EOS Force is www.eosforce.io . EOS Force’s official message board is medium.com/@eosforce

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

