Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Equity Commonwealth worth $5,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 24,246 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,652,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,811,000 after purchasing an additional 25,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 464,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,196,000 after purchasing an additional 97,959 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Shares of NYSE EQC traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,152. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.02 and its 200 day moving average is $26.89.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

