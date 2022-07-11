Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.25). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $360.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Equity LifeStyle Properties to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ELS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.40. 733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,611. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.22. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52-week low of $67.57 and a 52-week high of $88.70. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ELS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

