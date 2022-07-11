EventChain Trading Up 5% Over Last Week (EVC)

EventChain (EVC) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Over the last seven days, EventChain has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. EventChain has a market capitalization of $29,195.01 and $3,076.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EventChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

About EventChain

EventChain (CRYPTO:EVC) is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io . The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EventChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

