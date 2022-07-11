Evercore ISI Cuts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $245.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $300.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Netflix from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Netflix from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. KGI Securities cut Netflix from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $347.03.

NFLX opened at $186.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.31. Netflix has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $83.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 80 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

