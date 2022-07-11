Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Raised to Buy at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $97.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $92.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ES. UBS Group cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.22.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $83.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.17. The company has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.45. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $77.07 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.82%.

In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,979 shares in the company, valued at $456,823.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,105.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,509 shares of company stock valued at $596,029. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ES. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 394.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $425,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

