Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €31.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Stifel Nicolaus set a €31.00 ($32.29) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($42.71) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, July 4th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($34.38) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.50 ($22.40) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €37.00 ($38.54) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.20 ($25.21) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

EVK opened at €20.42 ($21.27) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €23.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €25.89. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($27.90) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($34.34).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

