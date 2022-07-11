Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,417 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 30,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXC traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.81. 67,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,855,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.66. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $31.82 and a 52-week high of $50.71.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

In related news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXC. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.15.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

