Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given New $154.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $222.00 to $154.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $202.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, June 20th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Expedia Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $225.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $193.33.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $94.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.35. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $90.37 and a 1-year high of $217.72.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.59) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $1,729,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 252,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,600,249.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $340,250,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Expedia Group by 5,265.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,504,849 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $294,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,800 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $236,266,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Expedia Group by 187.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,292,170,000 after buying an additional 1,200,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

