Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.22

Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 6526 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.50.

About Falco Resources (CVE:FPC)

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of Québec.

