Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Shares Acquired by Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd

Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,281 shares during the quarter. Fathom makes up approximately 2.9% of Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd owned about 1.27% of Fathom worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fathom during the 4th quarter worth $298,000. ACT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fathom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Acas LLC acquired a new position in Fathom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fathom by 202.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 19,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $618,000. 14.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:FTHM traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.59. 2,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $34.22.
In related news, CFO Marco Fregenal acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $182,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,166,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,634,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 57.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.
