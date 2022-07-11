FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
FNHC opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. FedNat has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $3.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94. The company has a market cap of $6.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.30.
FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 185.40% and a negative net margin of 46.44%. The business had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.35) EPS.
About FedNat (Get Rating)
FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.
