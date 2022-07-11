Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Receives $47.69 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.69.

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

FITB opened at $33.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.86. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,822,037.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

