FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Downgraded to Hold at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FXCNY opened at $2.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.81. FIH Mobile has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $3.50.

Get FIH Mobile alerts:

About FIH Mobile (Get Rating)

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and trades handsets and communication products, as well as offers repair services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FIH Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIH Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.