FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Downgraded to Hold at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FXCNY opened at $2.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.81. FIH Mobile has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $3.50.
About FIH Mobile (Get Rating)
