Filecash (FIC) Price Hits $0.0059 on Top Exchanges

Filecash (FIC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Over the last seven days, Filecash has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Filecash has a market cap of $151,925.68 and $366,325.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Filecash Coin Profile

Filecash’s total supply is 1,995,952,416 coins and its circulating supply is 25,718,348 coins. The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash . Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Filecash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Filecash using one of the exchanges listed above.

