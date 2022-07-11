Financial Analysis: Gold Reserve (GDRZF) vs. Its Rivals

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Rating) is one of 109 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Gold Reserve to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Reserve and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Reserve N/A -16.65% -16.45% Gold Reserve Competitors -117.98% 1.68% 1.17%

30.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Gold Reserve shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gold Reserve and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Reserve $90,000.00 -$10.60 million -7.34 Gold Reserve Competitors $1.48 billion $109.75 million -8,736.19

Gold Reserve’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Gold Reserve. Gold Reserve is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Gold Reserve and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Reserve 0 0 0 0 N/A Gold Reserve Competitors 493 2793 3634 78 2.47

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 79.65%. Given Gold Reserve’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gold Reserve has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Gold Reserve has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Reserve’s peers have a beta of 1.44, suggesting that their average stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gold Reserve peers beat Gold Reserve on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Gold Reserve (Get Rating)

Gold Reserve Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mining properties. It primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera project that holds gold, copper, silver, and other strategic mineral rights comprising an area of approximately 18,950 hectares located in Bolivar, Venezuela. The company was incorporated in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

