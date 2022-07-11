Financial Management Professionals Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 276,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $19,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 238.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,161,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,194 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 26,792,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,926,000 after buying an additional 1,885,257 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,430,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,871,000 after buying an additional 478,441 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,870,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,380,000 after purchasing an additional 344,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 963,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,789,000 after purchasing an additional 252,872 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $62.83. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,754. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.09. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $60.51 and a 1 year high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

