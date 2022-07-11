Financial Management Professionals Inc. Buys 1,157 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427,162 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,888,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,407,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797,499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,231,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,542,000 after acquiring an additional 216,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,678,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,859 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.72. 29,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,444,516. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.54. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

