Financial Management Professionals Inc. Cuts Stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. decreased its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 174,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,862 shares during the period. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $8,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPIB. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $896,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 46,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

JPIB traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.92. The stock had a trading volume of 10,314 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.10 and its 200-day moving average is $48.14.

