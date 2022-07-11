Financial Management Professionals Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 148.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,534 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned 0.17% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 47.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $3.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $152.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,323. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.97. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $141.26 and a 12 month high of $250.82.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

