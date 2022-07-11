Financial Management Professionals Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned about 0.16% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RWR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 124,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,652,000 after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

RWR traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,033. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $90.87 and a twelve month high of $123.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.74.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

