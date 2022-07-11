Financial Management Professionals Inc. Raises Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 19.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VLO traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $106.72. The stock had a trading volume of 13,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,139,261. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.25. The stock has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $146.80.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.73) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.33%.

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Redburn Partners lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.46.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

