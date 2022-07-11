Financial Survey: Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) and Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI)

Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating) and Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Indivior and Rani Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indivior 20.20% 68.52% 8.20% Rani Therapeutics N/A -33.36% -17.66%

This table compares Indivior and Rani Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Indivior $791.00 million 3.32 $205.00 million $1.10 17.08 Rani Therapeutics $2.72 million 224.11 -$8.33 million ($0.84) -14.76

Indivior has higher revenue and earnings than Rani Therapeutics. Rani Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Indivior, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.3% of Rani Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.3% of Rani Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Indivior and Rani Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indivior 0 1 0 0 2.00 Rani Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Rani Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 89.52%. Given Rani Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rani Therapeutics is more favorable than Indivior.

Summary

Indivior beats Rani Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Indivior (Get Rating)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia. It markets and promotes SUBLOCADE injection for subcutaneous use; and SUBOXONE sublingual film, SUBOXONE sublingual tablet, and SUBUTEX sublingual tablet, as well as sells legacy products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex. The company operates in approximately 40 countries worldwide. Indivior PLC has research collaboration agreement with Addex Therapeutics Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in North Chesterfield, Virginia.

About Rani Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

