First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) PT Lowered to C$35.00 at Scotiabank

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

FQVLF has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Shares of FQVLF opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.13. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $37.76.

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 9.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

About First Quantum Minerals (Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

