Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) PT Lowered to $115.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FISV. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $118.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.27.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,558,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $119.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.08. The stock has a market cap of $60.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 291,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.