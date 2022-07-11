Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) & Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Head to Head Analysis

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Rating) and Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fission Uranium and Trevali Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fission Uranium N/A N/A -$5.43 million ($0.01) -49.50 Trevali Mining $288.09 million 0.00 $26.02 million $0.48 N/A

Trevali Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Fission Uranium. Fission Uranium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trevali Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fission Uranium and Trevali Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fission Uranium N/A -2.39% -2.31% Trevali Mining 12.78% 5.43% 2.30%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Fission Uranium shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Fission Uranium and Trevali Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fission Uranium 0 1 2 0 2.67 Trevali Mining 2 4 0 0 1.67

Fission Uranium presently has a consensus target price of $1.45, suggesting a potential upside of 192.93%. Trevali Mining has a consensus target price of $1.48, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Given Trevali Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Trevali Mining is more favorable than Fission Uranium.

Volatility and Risk

Fission Uranium has a beta of 2.48, suggesting that its stock price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trevali Mining has a beta of 3.04, suggesting that its stock price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Trevali Mining beats Fission Uranium on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fission Uranium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

Trevali Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada. It also holds interests in the Halfmile, Stratmat, and Restigouche properties situated in New Brunswick, Canada; Gergarub project in Namibia; and Ruttan Mine located in northern Manitoba, Canada. In addition, the company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Heath Steele deposit located in New Brunswick, Canada. Trevali Mining Corporation was formerly known as Trevali Resources Corp. and changed its name to Trevali Mining Corporation in April 2011. The company was incorporated in 1964 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

