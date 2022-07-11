Flutter Entertainment’s (FLTR) “Not Rated” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their not rated rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

FLTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a £138 ($167.11) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £149 ($180.43) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group set a £150 ($181.64) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of £142.83 ($172.96).

Shares of LON FLTR opened at GBX 8,122 ($98.35) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8,691.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9,480.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of £14.28 billion and a PE ratio of -34.34. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of GBX 7,600 ($92.03) and a 1 year high of £162.75 ($197.08).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

