Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. ACG Wealth lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 24,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.69 on Monday, hitting $353.60. 96,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,158,519. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $362.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.24. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.24 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

