Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,231,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $180,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,113 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,184,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $400,796,000 after buying an additional 1,018,179 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,622,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,929 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,525,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $196,698,000 after acquiring an additional 953,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,940,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $164,055,000 after acquiring an additional 936,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $273,999.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,005.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XRAY traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $34.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,696. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.60. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.78 and a 52-week high of $66.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.05 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 11.63%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up 841.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. William Blair lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.56.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

