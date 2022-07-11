Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $2.55 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,000. TRH Financial LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 143,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after acquiring an additional 15,091 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 76.7% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 11,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.05.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,724,555. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.03. The firm has a market cap of $272.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,979,893.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,877,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $2,298,541.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,909,562.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 368,525 shares of company stock valued at $24,001,864. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.