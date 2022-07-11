Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $224,000 Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,343,000 after buying an additional 3,584,871 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,161,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,704,000 after buying an additional 697,955 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 33,421.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 633,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,775,000 after buying an additional 635,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,069,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $872,326,000 after buying an additional 495,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. Barclays set a $220.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.65.

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.86 on Monday, reaching $186.26. 11,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,384,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $162.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.58.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

