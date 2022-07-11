Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $5.08 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.03.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $39.81. The stock had a trading volume of 116,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,894,902. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $150.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

