Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works makes up about 1.4% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $12,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $744,840,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,316,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,232,221,000 after purchasing an additional 210,839 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,242,988,000 after buying an additional 104,469 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,391,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $183.17. 3,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,972. The company has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.03 and a 12-month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.64.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

