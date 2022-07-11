Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,000. ACG Wealth lifted its position in Bank of America by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 22,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Bank of America by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.19.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.69. The company had a trading volume of 194,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,396,254. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $30.45 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $255.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.35 and its 200 day moving average is $40.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

