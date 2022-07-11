Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 75 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,623,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 205.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $551.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,501. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $497.83 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The company has a market cap of $216.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $541.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $566.01.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.26%.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.92.

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

