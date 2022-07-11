Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $59.72

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $59.72 and last traded at $59.72, with a volume of 518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.53.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FMX. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. HSBC downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. FIG Partners upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.93.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.27). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. Equities analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $0.8483 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 9,816,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,847 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,212,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,538,000 after acquiring an additional 34,579 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,384,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,908,000 after acquiring an additional 514,947 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,181,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,974,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,119,000 after acquiring an additional 845,723 shares during the last quarter. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

