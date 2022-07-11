Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd Has $3.65 Million Stake in AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW)

Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd reduced its position in shares of AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,406 shares during the period. AMMO comprises about 4.5% of Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in AMMO were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in AMMO by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 23,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 10,578 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of AMMO in the fourth quarter worth $1,018,000. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AMMO by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 834,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 141,012 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMMO in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMMO by 243.1% in the fourth quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 1,134,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 803,892 shares in the last quarter. 33.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ POWW traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $4.46. 9,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,046. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average is $4.46. AMMO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $8.74. The company has a market capitalization of $519.98 million, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of -0.09.

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

