Fort Henry Capital LLC Purchases 1,738 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Fort Henry Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 9.8% of Fort Henry Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Fort Henry Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $11,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. CNB Bank grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.83. The stock had a trading volume of 70,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,188,745. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.81. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $86.63 and a twelve month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

