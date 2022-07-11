Fortem Financial Group LLC Acquires 8,047 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $371,684,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,122,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,083 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,360,003 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $105,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,910,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,446,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,265,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,083,112. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.97 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.01.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.81%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

