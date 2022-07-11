Fortem Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 422,000 Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL)

Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 422,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC owned 0.24% of Benson Hill at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Benson Hill by 746.9% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,403,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,105,000 after buying an additional 3,883,979 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Benson Hill by 1,602.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 252,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 237,722 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Benson Hill by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 192,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 74,105 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Benson Hill during the first quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Benson Hill stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.01. The stock had a trading volume of 13,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,328. Benson Hill, Inc. has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $10.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.50.

Benson Hill ( NYSE:BHIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $92.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Benson Hill, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Benson Hill from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

About Benson Hill (Get Rating)

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

