Fortem Financial Group LLC Buys 2,897 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the period. VeriSign makes up 1.3% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,102,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,564,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,029,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,022,728,000 after acquiring an additional 164,266 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,093,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $530,418,000 after acquiring an additional 14,298 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,470,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $373,289,000 after acquiring an additional 308,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in VeriSign by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,274,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $323,543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on VRSN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.02, for a total transaction of $645,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,915 shares in the company, valued at $154,796,123.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.74, for a total transaction of $132,861.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,011,870.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,613 shares of company stock worth $1,419,832 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRSN stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $177.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,370. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.86. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.25 and a 52-week high of $257.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.99.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 58.63% and a negative return on equity of 46.72%. The firm had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

