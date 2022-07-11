Fortem Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 31,222 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 31,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,000. Activision Blizzard accounts for 1.1% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.01. 21,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,873,275. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.40 and its 200 day moving average is $77.32. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $93.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

