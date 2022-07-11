Fortem Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 288,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,508 shares during the period. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN makes up about 2.6% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $6,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 388,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 124,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 19,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 17,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMJ traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,945. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.37. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $23.16.

