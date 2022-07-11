Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $1.46 Million Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Fortem Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,913 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,122,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,991,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,403 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,581,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,239,387,000 after buying an additional 1,802,869 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,623,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,648,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,257,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,030,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,309,000 after acquiring an additional 234,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephen D. Steinour bought 14,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $198,991.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,104 shares in the company, valued at $8,766,913.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $195,282.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,327 shares of company stock valued at $657,985 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

HBAN traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.20. 199,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,148,425. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 52.99%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

About Huntington Bancshares (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.