Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 310 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Fortem Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up approximately 1.2% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $721.04.

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $657.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,058. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $748.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $621.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $659.33. The company has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher acquired 835 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves acquired 175 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive (Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.