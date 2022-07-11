Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Cuts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,698 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 23,318 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 3.9% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $16,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $89.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $86.95 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.96.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

