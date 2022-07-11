Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Cuts Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,696 shares during the quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth $2,172,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Valvoline by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Valvoline by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 111,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth $2,115,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,270,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,943,000 after buying an additional 443,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

VVV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Valvoline from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $29.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.33. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.69 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.83.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $886.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.10 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 278.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 21.01%.

About Valvoline (Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.